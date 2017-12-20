Plans for aerial ‘Go Ape’ adventure course in Leeds

Plans to open an aerial adventure course in a Leeds woodland will be considered by planning chiefs this week.

Applicant Adventure Forest Ltd is seeking permission to change the use of woodland in Temple Newsam, and open a Go Ape course.

Leeds City Council’s North and East Plans Panel will on Thursday discuss the proposals for the high-wire theme park, which would be built in an area known as Menagerie Wood. A report to the meeting this week recommends the application for approval.

It outlines a “lease licence concession arrangement”, that the applicant would agree with the council for a period of 20 years, if the plans are given the go-ahead.

The park would feature zip wires, platforms and rope ladders.