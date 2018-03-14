Planning a trip over Easter? There's good news on Leeds' road networks

There’s good news for Leeds motorists planning a trip over the Easter holidays.

Highways England are offering a helping hand to people using the road networks over the Easter break, with the M62 and M1 near Leeds set to benefit. Unfortunatley though, there’s to be no let-up on the M621.

The company, who are responsible for modernising, maintaining and operating England’s major motorways and A roads, are lifting 300 miles of roadworks throughout the country to make travelling as smooth as possible, with about five miles of roadworks in or around the city.

They estimate that more than one billion miles will be travelled in total in the run-up to the bank holiday and Highways England will be working around the clock to ensure 99 per cent of motorways and major A roads are roadwork-free in time for Easter.

Highways England’s customer service director, Melanie Clarke, said: “We’re doing everything we can to make journeys as smooth as possible this Easter and that’s why we’re keeping 99 per cent of the road network we manage, free from roadworks.

“Safety is our top priority and we know from experience that almost half of breakdowns can easily be avoided if motorists carry out simple vehicle checks before setting off over this period.”

The motorway and major A-road network will be free of roadworks from 6am Thursday, March 29 until 12.01am on Tuesday, April 3.

Highways England traffic officers will be working around the clock to help people who get into difficulty after research shows almost half of all breakdowns are caused by simple mechanical problems which could be avoided with simple checks and nearly a quarter are caused by tyre problems.

Roadworks to be completed in Yorkshire:

M1 Jct 45 (near Leeds)

Junction improvement completed for Easter period.

M62 (Jct 33 to Jct 34) – Leeds

2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

Roadworks to be lifted in Yorkshire:

M62 (Jct 32 to Jct 30) – Leeds

3 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period