Plan for two new tower blocks in Leeds city centre

an application for proposals to create two new tower blocks in Leeds City Centre is set to go before planning chiefs.

Members of Leeds City Council’s city plans panel will discuss the pre-application for the site in Lisbon Square.

The application suggests demolishing two buildings already on the site and replacing them with one 15 and one 24-storey residential building, making up a total of 242 flats.

In addition to the flats the ground floor of one of the buildings would be laid out as co-working space, with cycle storage, a café and a gym.

A report going before the board, which is set to meet this week, claims the buildings there do not match their modern surroundings.

It states: “The existing buildings resemble 1980’s versions of domestic-scale properties in the streets around Park Square to the east.

“However, their form is unremarkable and they have limited visual merit.

“The buildings appear significantly under-scaled when viewed alongside the scale of the inner ring road and surrounding highway infrastructure immediately to the north.

“They appear diminutive in comparison with more recent buildings within the city centre alongside the inner ring road and also buildings such as Castle House to the east.”

Applicant SoCity Leeds Ltd is expected to submit a full, detailed application in the coming months.

The pre-application will be heard at the council’s city plans panel meeting on Thursday October 25 in Civic Hall.