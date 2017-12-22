Pitch Battle winning Leeds choir pays tribute to supporters

The Leeds choir which soared to TV stardom after winning BBC’s Pitch Battle contest earlier this year has paid tribute to its supporters in a Christmas concert.

Leeds Contemporary Singers performed to a sell-out crowd at Seven Arts in Chapel Allerton on Wednesday night, showcasing their own take on popular songs from across the decades, along with some festive favourites.

Choir leader Craig Lees said: “The show was the final date on our mini-Yorkshire tour, designed as a ’thank-you’ to those who voted and supported us during our time on the show.”

The nine-strong choir, formed at Leeds College of Music competed against 30 of the best vocal groups in the UK for Pitch Battle.