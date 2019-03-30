Pioneering new centre opens for visually impaired children in Leeds

Staff at Leeds Education Service for Visually Impaired Children teamed up with Marks and Spencer to buy thousands of pounds worth of educational and sensory toy. The new library - part of the Department of Education Special Services Division, at the Bleinheim Centre, Crowther Place, Leeds - was officially named the Olivia Hargreaves Toy and Equipment Library.

Visually impaired Olivia, from Farsley, Leeds, died in July 1997. Pictured left to right are: Olivia’s parents Andrew & Lucy (3rd left) Hargreaves and their daughter Hope (10 months) with Janet Cuthbert (2nd left) of LESVIC, Susan Farrell (olivia’s Grandma), Anne Lomas (Dep Head of LESVIC) & Christine Wiggins with her children Matthew & Robert.

