Pink and violet gin cocktails to get you in the mood for Valentine’s Day

Gin fans are being encouraged to introduce the colours of passion and romance into their Valentine’s Day cocktails this year.

Playing safe with Champagne is fine but less memorable, perhaps, than this trio of pink and violet cocktails that taste sophisticated and delicious as well as fitting the mood visually.

All three are from Brockmans Gin, brimming with blueberry and blackberry notes.

* ULTRA VIOLET (second image)

This recipe is taken from the new collection of Brockmans Gin cocktail recipes for Spring 2019.

50ml Brockmans Gin

20ml Absinthe

20ml Crème de Violette

10ml Dry Vermouth

Method:

Combine all the ingredients with large ice cubes and stir for 5 -6 seconds then strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass and garnish with an edible flower.

* FROSÉ (main image)

The scent of aromatic ice with a cool, crisp sparkle, this recipe is from the Spring Cocktails chapter of The Black Book of Gin Cocktails.

45ml Brockmans Gin

25ml Combier Rose liqueur

5ml Freshly squeezed lemon juice

100ml Sweet rosé wine

2 X small scoops crushed ice

Add Brockmans Gin, rose liqueur, lemon juice and rosé wine to a shaker and shake over ice. Then strain the contents into a large stemmed wine glass filled with crushed ice.

Alternatively add all the ingredients into a blender with ice cubes and blend until the ice is crushed, then scoop the frozen mixture into a large stemmed wine glass.

Garnish with sugared or fresh rose petals.

* PURPLE SPRING (final image)

Refreshingly light and sparkling with the unusual notes of beetroot, this recipe is from The Black Book of Gin Cocktails by Brockmans.

50ml Brockmans Gin

45ml Beetroot juice

200ml Wild Berry Cider

Add Brockmans and beetroot juice to a shaker and shake over ice. Strain into a stemmed Copa glass (bowl glass) filled with ice. Then top with Wild Berry Cider and give it a gentle stir.

Garnish with a very thin slice of dehydrated beetroot and edible flowers for a touch of spring.

Brockmans Gin and merchandise is available from www.brockmansgin.com/shop or Asda, Co-Op, M&S, Morrisons, Oddbins and specialist online and high street retailers.