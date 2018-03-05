Picture: Firefighters rescue women trapped after car overturned in Huddersfield

This was the scene as firefighters worked to rescue two women trapped in an overturned car in Huddersfield.

One woman had managed to climb free of the wreckage by the time crews from Slaithwaite and Huddersfield made it through the snow to reach them.

The fire service had been alerted about a car on its roof shortly before 11.50am yesterday.

Firefighters reached the car in Copley Bank Road, Wellhouse, using a 4x4 vehicle fitted with snow socks.

A spokesman they found two people still trapped when they arrived, but both women were freed within 20 minutes and left in the care of paramedics.

