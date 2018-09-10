Photos snapped of ‘seated man’ in North York Moors landscape

Since it was positioned in the Yorkshire countryside last June, ‘the seated man’ has been the focus of many a photograph.

The first public sculpture to be placed in the North York Moors National Park, it sits in the dramatic location of Castleton Rigg above Westerdale and is just shy of ten feet tall.

In its short life so far, it has attracted visits from tourists and locals alike, drawing both praise and criticism, and even comparisons to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, to whom some feel it bears a resemblance.

A number of admirers believe the towering, bronze sculpture to be a unique and fascinating addition to a beautiful moorland view.

For others, it intrudes on an area of outstanding national beauty.

If travel site TripAdvisor, where the sculpture is rated 4.5 out of 5, is anything to go by, it would seem the piece, officially entitled ‘Seated Figure’ is continuing to capture attention.

Several reviews have been left in the past seven days, and in a year that has seen the North York Moors National Park enter a partnership with tourism body Welcome to Yorkshire to deliver a marketing campaign aimed at boosting the economy and tourist numbers,

In June, a new advert to promote the area was launched to be shown in independent cinemas, on social media and on the ITV Hub throughout the summer.

It formed part of a “major campaign” to showcase the national park over the next ten years.

“It’s wonderful to see attention turning to the North York Moors, its breathtaking landscapes and dramatic heritage, giving more people the chance to see and enjoy all this National Park has to offer,” Richard Gunton, director of park services, said at the time.

The seated man is almost certainly dramatic, and its life on the hillside is still in its infancy.

When the piece, made by artist Sean Henry and commissioned by the David Ross Foundation was moved there last summer, it was due to remain in place for five years.

