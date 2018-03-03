Photo gallery: How Leeds found time to enjoy The Beast from the East

Fleur Hulme, ten, walks through the trees with her sledge at Rothwell Park in Leeds.
We all know God’s Own Country’s scenery has more than enough to offer – but this week it excelled itself.

As the so-called Beast from the East snowstorms flurried into Leeds and the surrounding areas, families took to the region’s beauty spots for sledging, snowfights and some unexpected time away from their desks.

Rothwell Park proved a popular spot for those seeking the slopes, while dog walkers enjoyed ambling down the Leeds and Liverpool canal stretch of Bingley.

Visitors to the grounds of Lotherton Hall in Aberford were lucky enough to catch of glimpse of the deer and their snow-topped antlers.

The majority of schools across the city closed for a number of days, but Chapel Allerton Primary was made of sterner stuff – and its Year 5 and pupils were even allowed to take part in a mass snowball battle.

Snow in Church Fenton.'28th February 2018.

Deer in the snow at Lotherton Hall, near Leeds.

Etzio, a Cockapoo Spaniel having fun in the snow whilst out on a walk round Stutton, Tadcaster.

Wintery scenes at Newmillerdam near Wakefield.

A closed section of the M62 near Kirklees, as the severe weather conditions continue. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday March 2, 2018. See PA story WEATHER Snow. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

