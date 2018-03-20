Photo gallery: Historic Headingley - The Leeds suburb best known for students and sporting excellence

Think of Headingley and what comes immediately to mind?

Students and sport? We thought so.

As Headingley is close to both the University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett University campuses, it has become a very popular student area.

It is known in sporting circles throughoput the world thanks to its stadium being home to Yorkshire County Cricket Club as well as 2017 Grand Final winners Leeds Rhinos and Leeds Carnegie rugby union club.

The two s’s go hand in hand with the Otley Run, a infamous pub to pub boozy challenge which kicks off at Woodies.

Away from the two s’s Headingley was first mentioned in the Domesday Book as Hedingelei or Hedingeleia in 1086 where it is recorded that Ilbert de Lacy held 7 carucates (about 840 acres) of land.

It boasts a real sense of community thanks to Headingley Development Trust (HDT) an organisation, made up of concerned local residents and small businesses, formed with the aim of promoting and developing a sustainable community in Headingley.

And that’s why we have trawled the YEP archive to bring you these photos of Headingley from a byone era.

