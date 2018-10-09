Photo gallery: Historic Harehills - the Leeds suburb with a rich history

ITS name is more likely to derive from the Old English har meaning ‘grey’.

That’s rather than having anything to do with hares.

Harehills is located between Burmantofts and Gipton, adjacent to Chapeltown and around one mile from the city centre.

In the middle is Banstead Park, a grassy slope with trees and play areas, giving a view over the city.

