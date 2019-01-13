Phil Masinga: Tragic star's Leeds United career in pictures

He played for Leeds United - his only English club - from 1994 until 1996, scoring five goals including an FA Cup hat-trick before a move to Switzerland. He is famous in his home country for scoring the goal that secured South Africa's qualification for the 1998 World Cup. He passed away after a long illness.

1. v Tottenham Masinga duels with Sol Campbell and Clive Wilson of Tottenham jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. v Birmingham City Masinga in the Coca-Cola Cup semi-final against Birmingham City at Elland Road jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Celebrating a goal Masinga celebrates his Coca-Cola Cup goal against Birmingham City jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. v Birmingham City Masinga takes on Chris Whyte of Birmingham City jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more