Phil Masinga celebrates scoring

Phil Masinga: Tragic star's Leeds United career in pictures

South African footballer Phil Masinga has died at the age of 49.

He played for Leeds United - his only English club - from 1994 until 1996, scoring five goals including an FA Cup hat-trick before a move to Switzerland. He is famous in his home country for scoring the goal that secured South Africa's qualification for the 1998 World Cup. He passed away after a long illness.

Masinga duels with Sol Campbell and Clive Wilson of Tottenham

1. v Tottenham

Masinga in the Coca-Cola Cup semi-final against Birmingham City at Elland Road

2. v Birmingham City

Masinga celebrates his Coca-Cola Cup goal against Birmingham City

3. Celebrating a goal

Masinga takes on Chris Whyte of Birmingham City

4. v Birmingham City

