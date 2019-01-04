Petty vandals throw books out of free Little Library in Leeds

Vandals have trashed a free library on a street in Chapel Allerton.

The Little Free Libraries are a Leeds-wide initiative that sees bookshelves placed on streets to act as as community resource for members of the public to both borrow and donate books.

The books were carelessly discarded by vandals

Chapel Allerton's is on Regent Street, near The Regent pub.

The assistant head of Roundhay School's primary campus posted photos on Twitter of the mindless act this morning.

Books were found deliberately scattered in the bushes near the library, which passers-by have now restocked.

The first Little Free Library was set up in Headingley in 2017 after founder Carry Franklin was inspired by a similar scheme she'd seen in London. Since then more have opened in areas including Bramley, West Ardsey, Farsley, Chapeltown, Roundhay, Holt Park and Woodhouse, and there are now nearly 30 across the city. She has received funding from the council's Leeds Inspired grant pot.

The Little Free Library in Chapel Allerton

