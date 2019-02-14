Peter Andre is coming to Leeds to star in Grease The Musical

Have your say

Is Peter Andre the one that you want? Well you're in luck as he's performing in Leeds this summer.

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer will be performing as part of the Grease The Musical show at Leeds Grand Theatre.

He is taking on the role of 'Teen Angel', played in the 1978 film by Frankie Avalon, for eleven performances of the show.

Teen Angel sings 'Beauty School Dropout' to Frenchy after she dyes her hair pink at beauty school and advises her to go back to Rydell High School.

But Peter Andre will only be performing on a few specific dates.

He will perform from Wednesday, June 19 until Saturday, June 22.

Then he will star again for two days between Wednesday, June 26 and Friday, June 28.

In July he will perform his last set of shows from Wednesday, July 17 until Saturday, July 20.

Peter is best known for his infamous marriage to model Katie Price, formerly known as Jordan

The couple publically fell in love on the 2004 series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Following their 2005 wedding, the couple had a string of fly-on-the-wall reality shows.

They had two children together before divorcing in 2009 and Peter has gone on to remarry and have two more children.

The full production of Grease runs at Leeds Grand Theatre from Wednesday, June 19 until Saturday, July 20.

Tickets start from £35.50