Peter Andre gig - get up close and personal at an exclusive VIP soundcheck

Peter Andre is on his way to Scarborough and the Spa is offering an exclusive meet and greet package.

Andre plays the Spa on Friday March 8 at 7.30pm. In support will be singer songwriter Kalon Rae, who appeared on ITV’s The Voice last year and pop star Max Restaino.

The Celebrating 25 Years Tour will see Peter encompass his musical journey through the years, performing his best loved hits from his early years to his most recent tracks that have reignited the hearts of the nation.

Peter said “This tour has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to get back out on stage in front of the fans in Scarborough that have supported me over the last 25 years.

"I’m blessed to have had such a great career in entertainment for that time – it is something really special, and this tour will be a celebration of everything I have worked for. I’m delighted that Kalon will be joining me also, in addition to Max Restaino; they are both such talents.”

Meet and greet with soundcheck package

£130 plus booking fees (£145.60) includes:

Exclusive pass to the VIP soundcheck with Peter Andre.

Meet and greet with Peter Andre before the show.

Autograph and photo opportunity.

Tour programme.

Exclusive signed photo.

Opportunity to purchase Peter Andre merchandise.

Event host.

Meet and greet Package

£75 plus booking fees (£84) includes:

Exclusive pre show meet & greet with Peter Andre.

Exclusive signed photo.

Please note that meet and greet experiences do not include a concert ticket. They are available on: 01723 821888 and website www.scarboroughspa.co.uk