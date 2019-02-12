Perverted Leeds picture framer jailed over sex with underage girl

Have your say

A pervert who had sex with a 14-year-old girl at his home in Leeds after meeting her online has been brought to justice after a decade.

David Carr abused the victim at his then-home in Middleton in 2009 after meeting her in a chatroom for teenagers.

Carr, of Intake Road, Pudsey, was aged 24 at the time of the offence.

Leeds Crown Court heard the girl reported the incident to West Yorkshire Police in 2011 but they failed to carry out an investigation.

The victim contacted police again after finding media coverage of Carr being locked up in 2013 for child sex offences. Read the 2013 trial report here.

The YEP reported in that year how Carr groomed a 15-year-old girl on the internet before having sex with her on two occasions.

Jurors at his trial were told police discovered 158 pornographic images of children when they arrested Carr and seized his computers.

Carr, then of Middleton Park Court, was jailed for four-and-a-half-years after he was found guilty of two offences of sexual activity with a child, causing a child to watch a sexual act and engaging in sexual activity in the prescribe of a child.

The jury also found him guilty of 11 offences relating to the possession of indecent images of children.

Carr denied a charge of rape after he was arrested over the 2009 offence incident.

He pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child shortly before he was due to go on trial.

A statement was read to the court on behalf of the victim.

She described how she spent years worrying if Carr had given her a sexually transmitted infection.

She also described how she had struggled with depression.

She said: "I feel physically sick when I think about it."

Simon Alexander, mitigating, said Carr had not offended since being released from custody over his previous offences.

He said Carr had managed to build up his own picture framing business since being released from jail.

Returning Carr to prison, Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "You knew perfectly well she was 14."