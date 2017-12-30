Permits to end parking misery in Leeds town

Have your say

Plans to bring an end to residents’s parking misery by introducing new measures - including a permit scheme outside homes - are now underway.

A Traffic Regulation Order has been officially published following a lengthy consultation with residents living near Topcliffe Lane in Morley.

The order means the legal process to create a new highways plan for the area has now started.

Once a further consultation has been carried out, officials say fresh measures will be enforced to stop motorists working near Topcliffe Lane from parking outside people’s homes.

The move has been welcomed by Morley Town councillors, who say a new parking permit scheme will address “anti-social” parking issues in the area.

Coun Robert Finnigan, Mayor of Morley, said: “Residents have raised their concerns for many years about parking problems on Topcliffe Lane.

“Residents report being abused by motorists parking cars on Topcliffe Lane who work on the adjacent industrial estate.

“The parking on Topcliffe Lane has been so severe on some occasions that buses and emergency vehicles could not move up and down the road.

“This plan will address most of these anti-social parking issues.”

Town councillors say the plan could be enforced early next year.

The plan includes resident parking permit schemes on some of the cul-de-sacs in the area.

There could also be limited waiting times introduced, for parking outside homes.

Other measures, proposed as part of the new highways plan, include extending the yellow lines on roads near Topcliffe Lane, to prevent parking “at any time”.