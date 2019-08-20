Your chance to win signed Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund shirts

Signed Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund shirts are up for grabs as part of 50th anniversary celebrations of the twinning of the two cities.

One lucky person in Leeds will win the two signed 2019/20 season shirts as part of celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the twinning of Leeds and Dortmund in Germany.

Leeds City Council has teamed up with Leeds United, the city of Dortmund and Borussia Dortmund for the special competition.

To win the signed shirts, all you need to do is tell Leeds City Council how many times Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund have been crowned national champions in their respective countries?

E mail your answers to international.relations@leeds.gov.uk.

The competition closes at 4pm on on Monday September 16 and one winner will be drawn at random.

Winners must be based in or around Leeds.

For full terms and conditions, go to at www.internationalrelationsleeds.blog.

Leeds’ partnership with Dortmund dates back to 1969 when, following the end of the Second World War, cities across Europe started twinning with each other to build peaceful and understanding relationships.

The longstanding link between the two cities has focused on cooperation, peace and citizenship.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, Leeds City Council leader Coun Judith Blake, and the Lord Mayor, Coun Eileen Taylor, will be hosting an official delegation from Dortmund in October.

There will be a series of celebration events during and running up to the delegation visit, including a special choir performance by the Florian Singers and members of the former Leeds Girls’ Choir.

The performance will celebrate the longstanding link between several choir groups from Dortmund and Leeds and will take place at Leeds Civic Hall on Saturday October 5.

Leeds based writer, Peter Stafford, with support from Leeds 2023, has also been working on a writing project called LD50 (Leeds Dortmund 50) which engages professional writers, school children, creative writing students and members of language clubs from both Leeds and Dortmund.

The writing exchanges will culminate in a festival at Chapel FM Arts Centre between Monday September 30 and Saturday October 5.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Eileen Taylor said: “Twinning played a vital role in creating links, international understanding and friendship between towns and cities across Europe following the end of the Second World War.

"These links however are still important today as they provide an opportunity for communities, businesses and local authorities to work together and share ideas across a range of different topics. We are proud to still have a very close partnership with the city and people of Dortmund.

“It’s fantastic that we are able to offer this brilliant and unique prize as part of our golden anniversary celebrations and give fans the chance to win both a signed Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund shirt. This is just one of the many activities we are doing to mark the special twinning anniversary. Best of luck to all those who enter the competition.”

Leeds City Council is asking anyone with experiences or memories of the city's partnership with Dortmund so share them sending an email to international.relations@leeds.gov.uk

Or you can share them with Leeds City Council on Twitter by using the hashtag #LeedsDortmund50.

For more information about all the celebration events, visit www.internationalrelationsleeds.blog.

Tickets to the choir performance are free, reserve your place by emailing j42douglas@gmail.com or international.relations@leeds.gov.uk.

More information about the LD50 writing project can be found at www.leedsdortmund50.com.