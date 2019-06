Have your say

A young woman who fell from a bridge over York Road has been taken to hospital.

Police have said her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers have been called to the bridge close to the junction with Burmantofts Street three times since Friday afternoon.

A young woman was coaxed down by members of the public on Friday and by police on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called again to the scene at around 5pm on Saturday.

It is unclear whether it is the same person involved.