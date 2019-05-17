Young traders are ready to showcase their creative talent and business nous at Leeds's Kirkgate Market

They are young traders from Yorkshire who have already shown they can pull in the punters with a mix of creative flair and wheeler-dealing business sense.

Now the budding entrepreneurs have been handed the chance to sell their wares in the historic surroundings of Leeds's Kirkgate Market.

The traders, all aged between 16 and 30 and normally operating in different parts of West Yorkshire, are getting workspaces at the Vicar Lane-based shopper's paradise for Love Your Local Market fortnight, which begins today.

Going by names such as Kat Williams Illustration, Myartventure, Babee Makes, identiTee and Regina Auream, they will be selling everything from artwork and jewellery to homemade crafts and gender neutral clothing.

Details of the specific days when each trader is visiting the market will be posted on the @Leedsmarkets social media channels.

They will also have an opportunity to showcase their products at a Teenage Market event taking place on Saturday, June 8.

Running from 10am to 4pm in Kirkgate Market's events space, it is being hosted in partnership with Hammerson, owner of the Victoria Quarter and Victoria Gate.

Coun Asghar Khan, Leeds City Council's deputy executive member with responsibility for markets, said: "We have so many talented, gifted and creative young people here in Leeds who just need to be given the right opportunity to grow their business idea.

"With events like Love Your Local Market fortnight and the Teenage Market it allows us to nurture young talent and encourage and inspire the next generation of potential traders to Leeds Kirkgate Market.

"It is also a fantastic opportunity for people to get their hands on a real creative mix of products. So I’d encourage everyone to come along and see some amazing items that you really wouldn’t find anywhere else."

The first market hall at Kirkgate was built in 1857 before being expanded in 1875.

Following the destruction of two-thirds of the market by fire in 1975, new halls were opened in 1976 and 1981.

Kirkgate Market is also famous as the place where Marks & Spencer began life as a penny bazaar in the 1880s.