Young Leeds twin millionaires at helm of dentistry empire appear on Steph's Packed Lunch

The 26-year-old twins run celebrity-endorsed Yorkshire Dental Suite on Oakwood Lane and hope to revolutionise the dental industry.

From humble foundations at the site - which they used to visit as children when it was a GP practice - the twins have built a client base from zero to almost 10,000 in just four years.

l-r DRS HASSAN AND HUSSEIN DALGHOUS

They followed in their father's footsteps - who has been a dentist for more than 25 years and founded YDS in September 2016.

Leeds United footballers, major social media influencers and even Love Island contestants are among the client base of Yorkshire Dental Suite.

YDS is now the highest ranked UK clinic on Google.

The twins appeared in a segment on the popular show titled 'Brush Up - How to stop your teeth from rotting'.

They explained that you should use mouthwash before you brush your teeth, which shocked Steph McGovern.

They also told the audience not to use charcoal tooth paste as it was "abrasive".

The twins are now looking to expand their empire across the country and believe they have the perfect business model for others to follow.

Stars including Raphinha, Rodrigo Moreno and Mary Bedford have all visited the suite.