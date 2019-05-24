Young Leeds dancer wins prestigious ballroom competition

A school-girl from Leeds has won a national ballroom competition at the home of dancing.

Sienna Goldman, aged nine, was competing against girls at least two years older than her as she performed in front of judges at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool for the IDTA National Ballroom competition

Sienna, of Scarcroft, danced the Cha Cha, Tango, Foxtrot and the Pasodoble during the show.

She has been dancing since the age of five and has won many regional competitions, but this national competition is the most prestigious on e to date for the budding dancer.

Sienna is trained by Ronald Jager and Natasha Jackson at Jagers Dance based in Oldham.