"You look nice": Kind-hearted child's drawing of woman in Five Guys 'highlight of the last two years'

Lucy McGill, from West Park, Leeds, was in the Kirkstall Road branch of the chain on Monday night with her best friend Maisie.

Whilst sitting inside enjoying their usual cheese burgers order, a woman and child approached the pair and handed them their receipt.

Much to Lucy's astonishment, the receipt was adorned with a picture of her with the words "because you look nice".

Lucy McGill couldn't believe the act of kindness

Lucy said she was "taken aback" and "couldn't believe" how adorable the drawing was.

"I am a shy person and immediately went red in the face", Lucy told the YEP.

"But I thanked them for this.

"I couldn’t stop smiling from ear to ear for the rest of the day, which made it hard to eat my burger.

"Usually in public you don’t think that strangers notice or acknowledge you.

"That day made me realise that even people who don’t know you can extend kindness that you have never experienced."

Lucy now hopes to be able to find the mum and child to let them know the act was "the highlight of the last two years" for her.

"Although I didn’t catch the child’s name, I just wanted to thank them for this gesture", Lucy added.

"The kid is amazingly talented and I hope that they continue to draw and bring joy to others."