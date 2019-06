Have your say

A Yorkshire Wildlife Park tiger cooled off on the hottest day of the year as temperatures sky-rocketed.

Tschuna the tiger enjoyed the cool water in the hot weather as Saturday was confirmed as the hottest day of the year so far.

People across Yorkshire took to the countryside and town centres to enjoy the scorching weather.

Many headed into the centre of Leeds, with bars and clubs packed all day.

The recorded temperature was the hottest so far this year and follows weeks of miserable rain.