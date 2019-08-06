Yorkshire Water takes anti-plastics scheme to Leeds Pride

Yorkshire Water has been promoting its anti-plastics scheme by providing a free ‘water bar’ at Leeds Pride 2019.

The Yorkshire on Tap scheme discourages the circulation of plastic bottles and promotes a more water sustainable lifestyle.

The team at Leeds Pride encouraged people to bring their own reusable bottle to fill up for free at the water bar. first introduced in 2017.

A whopping 3,000 litres of free tap water was consumed by visitors who pulled their own pint of water. This prevented 6,000 500ml-sized plastic bottles from entering circulation and ending up in the waste stream.

The company also promoted free water saving packs at the event to encourage people to use water more wisely at home. Visitors could get their hands on helpful tips about how to lower their water usage. People who signed up for a free pack will receive items for the home which will save on water, money and energy.

Aimee Linfoot, head of brand at Yorkshire Water, said: “We were so excited to support Leeds Pride this year and thousands of people brought their own bottle and pulled their own pint of Yorkshire water, the best water in the country. We also wanted to talk to visitors about how important it is to use water wisely in the home as part of a more water sustainable lifestyle and gave them the chance to sign up for a free water saving pack too.”

The Yorkshire on Tap scheme is supporting Refill, a national campaign that allows customers to fill up their water bottles for free. Thousands of retailers in Yorkshire are already part of the Refill scheme.

Visit www.yorkshirewater.com/yorkshireontap.