Yorkshire TV audiences made the most complaints to Ofcom about these shows

Celebrity Big Brother, Loose Women and Sky News have proved some of the most controversial shows for audiences in Yorkshire and the Humber, according to new statistics.

New research shows that the programmes were the most complained about from viewers in the region over a year as Ofcom received more than 3,760 complaints from people across the county.

-> All you need to know about Screen Yorkshire - the team who backed Peaky Blinders, Official Secrets and All Creatures Great and Small

Leeds viewers made the most complaints about TV shows in all of Yorkshire and the Humber, followed by Sheffield and Hull, between June 1 2018 and May 31 this year.

However, York had the highest amount of complaints per 10,000 inhabitants.

Fifty-five complaints were also made about the broadcast of Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday, making it sixth in the top ten.

The research, based on Freedom of Information requests, was carried out by Buzz Bingo.

More than 27,000 complaints were made nationally about Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother after Roxanne Pallett claimed housemate Ryan Thomas had hit her last year, with many defending the Coronation Street actor because he had been play-fighting.

She faced a backlash from viewers and later apologised for what she called a "horrible mistake"

Some 481 complaints from Yorkshire were among the 7,912 made about ITV's Loose Women after an interview with guest Kim Woodburn.

These are the Top 10 most complained about shows in Yorkshire and the Humber over 12 months:

Celebrity Big Brother - 1,678

Loose Women - 481

Sky News - 328

Love Island - 231

Channel 4 News - 166

Football League: Sheffield Utd v Sheffield Wednesday - 55

Coronation Street - 48

Good Morning Britain - 48

The X Factor - 42

Britain's Got Talent - 41

Locations in Yorkshire and the Humber that made the most complaints:

Leeds - 666

Sheffield - 598

Hull - 301

Doncaster - 270

York - 263

Bradford - 259

Rotherham - 194

Wakefield - 181

Barnsley - 167

Huddersfield - 154

Grimsby -149

Halifax - 106

Pontefract - 99

Scunthorpe - 77

Harrogate - 70

Castleford - 64

Scarborough - 63

Keighley - 51

Selby - 29

North East Lincolnshire - 2

North Lincolnshire - 1

North Yorkshire - 1

East Riding of Yorkshire - 1