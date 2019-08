Have your say

The Yorkshire Scare Grounds are hosting auditions to become a professional scare actor.

The theme park, in Wakefield, are looking for actors for their production - with fully paid acting roles available.

Posting on Facebook, they said: "We are now auditioning for actors for this years production as part of Yorkshires largest scare attraction.

"These are paid acting roles with no experience required.

"To apply message The Yorkshire Scare Grounds page or email us at info@fearmasters.co.uk"