Yorkshire pub trials ‘alternative Happy hour’

A Yorkshire pub has become one of the first in the UK to trial an ‘alternative Happy hour’.

The Tap on Tower Street in Harrogate offers incentives for locals to switch off their phones, free nachos, discounts on drinks, board games, as well as ‘happy news’ only thanks to copies of The Happy Newspaper.

The ‘alternative happy hour’ is taking place during National Pub Fortnight 2019 - which runs until August 4 - celebrating favourite things about the Great British pub.

Latest research has revealed that the pub is the place where Brits feel happiest and it’s the ability to relax and socialise with friends which makes us feel so at home in our local.It aslso that over a quarter of people in Yorkshire and the Humber have made two new friends, on average, thanks to the local pub in the last year.

The Tap is a modern community pub that offers customers a host of craft beers and local cask ales.

As well as this it has a range of over 50 gins, 30 rums and 20 tequilas and mezcals to choose from. The pub even has its very own bottle shop where you can browse an extensive selection of bottled and canned beers.

However, what makes it truly unique is its board game library. The Tap has over 350 games for visitors to choose from including the old classics but also the best of all the new games. It’s an ideal way to spend time with family and friends while enjoying a quiet pint.

Pub Manager, Kayleigh Thompson, said: “The aim of the alternative happy hour is to show that the pub is more than a place to go for a pint. It’s somewhere to meet new people, spend time with friends and relax.

"We’ll also be encouraging customers to turn off their mobile phones for a short digital detox and are providing copies of The Happy News, which is a newspaper that only contains the good news in the world.”

Alongside the alternative happy hour there are 100,000 free drinks up for grabs during National Pub Fortnight.

The offer is available at thousands of pubs across the UK, thanks to Ei Publican Partnerships, the UK’s largest leased and tenanted pub business, Star Pubs and Bars and Punch who are working together on the 2019 National Pub Fortnight campaign.

To claim your free drink and find out what’s going on in your local visit: www.nationalpubfortnight.com