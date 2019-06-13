Yorkshire Evening Post Salon of the Year winners revealed

The winners of the Yorkshire Evening Post Salon of the Year 2019 can finally be revealed.

The Chocolate Beauty Spa, at High Street, in Morley was crowned the winner, voted the best from a shortlist of ten.

Salon of The Year - Luscious Beauty Spa, Stainbeck Lane, Leeds, has been awarded 2nd place in the YEP Salon of The Year Competition. Pictured (left to right) Denise Lall, Danyelle Stone, Danielle Waterworth, and Kiran Lall.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has been inundated with postal votes to determine who should win the prestigious title.

Shanda Wright, owner of the Chocolate Beauty Spa, said they were delighted to win the trophy: “We are absolutely thrilled to win this competition. It is a real boost for staff and customers alike and has created a real buzz for the whole team.

“We are big YEP readers and so are lots of our customers so it is a double honour.

Shanda, who also has another salon in Garforth and is about to open a third elsewhere in the city added: “The secret to our success is that we have a hand-picked team of staff who are best in their field and we also give the best possible service.

Salon of The Year - Angles Hair & Beauty, Burley Road, Leeds, has been awarded 3rd place in the YEP Salon of The Year Competition. Pictured (left to right) Karen Conlon, Elyse Thewlis, and Nicole Rainforth.

“We want people to leave here feeling fantastic and want staff to feel they have given a top treatment.”

Runner up in second place was Luscious Salon, at Stainbeck Lane, on the Chapel Allerton and Meanwood border, which is owned by Kiran Lall.

Denise Lall, salon manager, said: “We are so delighted to come second, although we all think we deserved to win. We are a very friendly, down to earth kind of salon and that is why our clients keep coming back, for the high quality of treatments and service, which is second to none with a lot of five star reviews.

“Regardless of the level of treatment someone is having, we give lots of care and attention.”

Salon of The Year Winner, Chocolate Beauty Spa, High Street, Morley, Leeds. Pictured (left to right) Beverley Thornton, Sarah Ledgard, and owner Shanda Wright.

In third place was Angels Hair and Beauty at Burley Road, who also received a certificate.

Hairdresser Karen Conlon, who is co-owner of Angels, said: “We are a small but brilliant team of three and have clients who come from miles around for our treatments.

“We treat people with respect and listen to what they want and give the best advice possible.

“We are amazed with this result. It is excellent news for myself and co-owner Nicole Rain, who runs the beauty side and our therapist Elyse Thewlis.

YEP editor Hannah Thaxter said: “We have received lots of nominations for Salon of the Year and it is good to see what a big part salons play in many people’s lives and how many are thriving as independent local businesses.”

FACTFILE

Who made the shortlist of ten?

YEP readers were asked to vote for their favourite salon online and by a coupon.

First place went to Chocolate Beauty Spa, in Morley; second place was Luscious Salon in Chapel Allerton; third was Angels Hair and Beauty in Burley.

The other shortlisted candidates, in no particular order, were:

Chameleon Hair, at Whack House Lane, Leeds

Jason’s Hair Salon, High Street, Kippax

Beauty Matters, Marsh Street, Leeds

Innes Smith at Wetherby Road

Rapport at York Road

The Opposition in Cross Gates

Russell Eaton at Boar Lane, central Leeds