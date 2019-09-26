Yorkshire Evening Post Half and Half Appeal just £3,000 off the £3m mark

Since it began in 1982, the Half and Half Appeal has touched the very heart of the people of Leeds.

The Yorkshire Evening Post appeal has been a tireless source of funding for the city’s two cherished hospices, St Gemma’s and Wheatfields, which offer end of life and life limiting care, when it is needed most, to hundreds of people each year.

Kate Bratt-Farrar, Hospice Director, for Sue Ryder Wheatfield Hospice, (left) and Kerry Jackson, Chief Executive at St Gemma's Hospice (right) receiving a cheque by the Yorkshire Evening Post Editor Hannah Thaxter for the Half and Half Appeal at St Gemma's Hospice, Harrogate Road, Leeds. Photograph by James Hardisty, JPI Media.

Now, more than 37 years later, the YEP Half and Half Appeal is set to reach the huge milestone of £3 million.

It is thought to be the longest ever running fundraising appeal by a local or regional newspaper in the UK.

And with around £3,000 to go, we want your help to reach £3m before Christmas.

YEP editorial director James Mitchinson said: “The Half and Half Appeal has been a much loved institution in our city for almost four decades.

Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, Leeds

I am extremely proud of the Yorkshire Evening Post and every single person that has contributed to what has to be, one of, if not the most successful long-running fundraising campaign by any local or regional newspaper.

"It's what sets us apart from other media and keeps us very much a part of the fabric of the city and the communities we serve."

"The monies raised through generous donations from YEP readers has helped considerably to boost the running costs, which are desperately needed to keep our hospices functioning.

“Be it a thoughtful donation in memory of a special individual or a group fundraising challenge, every single penny is put to good use.

Tracy Dick, director of fundraising at St Gemma's Hospice, Leeds.

“Our hospices, whose services and care are available to everyone in the city should they need it, are vital.”

READ MORE: Anti-ageing firm invents 'cleavage pillow' which claims to eradicate chest and neck wrinkles

All cash raised is split between St Gemma’s in Moortown and Wheatfields in Headingley, hence the name Half and Half.

Readers' messages and contributions are recorded in a daily column, keeping people up to date on how the original appeal is progressing, with a running grand total each day.

St Gemma's Hospice, Leeds

The appeal fund, set up in June 1982, was initially launched to reach £1 million.

It achieved the £1m target just eight years later in December 1990, thanks to the generosity of YEP readers, who made donations direct to this newspaper, often in memory of someone special who had passed away.

It was then decided to continue the appeal as it remained so popular.

READ MORE: New NHS gambling clinic opens in Leeds where more than 10,000 people are addicted

Tracy Dick, director of fundraising at St Gemma’s, said: “We are staggered to hear the appeal is approaching the £3m milestone. This is a phenomenal achievement and we are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Leeds community.

“We would like to thank all at the YEP and its amazing readers who have been supporting the hospices in Leeds for decades.

Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, Grove Road, Leeds. Pictured Nurses Susan Cox, and Helen Purcell, chatting Amy Copsey, a District Nurse Student, about the handover. Photograph by James Hardisty.

“Every single penny raised goes towards caring for local people with life threatening illnesses. The hospices are here for the people of Leeds 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and quite simply this would not be possible without your support.”

Last year alone, St Gemma’s cared for and supported over 3,000 local people. It costs more than £20,000 to run all of St Gemma’s services for one day.

Hospice care is totally free for patients and their families. The hospices are charities and rely on the support of the community.

At Wheatfields it costs at least £500 to fund a bed for an in-patient each day, with a £2m total to provide palliative care in Leeds each year.

Lizzie Procter, acting director for Sue Ryder Wheatfields, said: “At We are here for people over 18 dying from life-limiting conditions like cancer, heart failure and lung disease.

"Whether we’re supporting people in the hospice or their own homes, we're there when it matters. Our doctors, nurses and carers give people the compassion and expert care they need to help them live the best life they possibly can.

"Even though we may think the right care will be there if we ever need it, the reality is that there is around 2,700 people in the area surrounding Wheatfields in need of palliative care, and as many as 700 who cannot currently access the care they need.

"Without the ongoing support of people like you, we might have to cut back on services and close beds. Which means families will have to miss out on cherished memories as they deal with the realities of taking care of someone with a life-limiting condition alone.

READ MORE: This is how this Leeds family chose to honour their son

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who assists our fundraising which allows the vital work done at Wheatfields to continue."

Half and Half Appeal Factfile

To this day the YEP still does not know the identity of a contributor who walked in and left the astonished editor holding a brown paper parcel, containing over £5,000 in cash.

In the first six months, the appeal had reached £74,279, which included the biggest single cheque of more than £7,000 raised by the Leeds-based Streamline Taxis Association.

One singer who raised a huge amount for the appeal on the shopping streets of Leeds, ended up being treated in St Gemma’s Hospice himself. Street busker Bill Sayner raised more £38,000 for the appeal during the 1980s. When he was 74 in 1990 he was admitted to St Gemma’s for bronchial treatment and received a royal welcome.

The Half and Half Appeal was launched in June 1982. By Christmas that year it had reached £74,279, which included the biggest single cheque of more than £7,000 raised by the Leeds-based Streamline Taxis Association.

The Half and Half Appeal total stands at £2,997,107.65 to date.

TO DONATE:

To donate visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/YEPHalfandHalfAppeal or send a cheque payable to The Yorkshire Evening Post Half & Half Appeal to the Editor’s secretary, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.