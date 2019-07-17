Yorkshire Airport viewers both 'loving' and 'cringing' at ITV show on Leeds Bradford

Leeds Bradford Airport was the focus of a new ITV documentary series last night - and viewers have given it a mixed reaction.

The first episode of Yorkshire Airport, narrated by Hugh Dennis, showed the daily routines of staff at the Yeadon travel hub during a visit last summer.

Featured on the show are duty manager Nathan, passenger services agent Chloe, airside operations manager Jamie, baggage workers Jimmy and Brooks and security supervisor Connor.

People posting comments online gave their thoughts on the series.

Becca Prout said she thought the show was "brilliant. Sat with my yorkshire tea pot. Feels like home".

Darren Carley said: Just watched Yorkshire Airport on itv1 looking behind the scenes of Leeds/Bradford airport found it interesting been there a few times watching planes coming in and out of the airport #Yorkshireairport #ITV

Haworth Fox said: "When I was a kid my brother and I used to ride our bikes up to #yorkshireairport from our grandparents in Yeadon and watch the planes. Imagine children doing that now."

Kane Verrall said: "Really enjoyed #YorkshireAirport tonight!! Looking forward to more of the series on @ITV."

Pam Charles said: "I'm loving the true Yorkshire sense of humour on show in Yorkshire airports. #YorkshireAirport @LBIAirport."

Laura Alice posted: "Combining some of my favourite things in life, my morning coffee, Yorkshire and aviation in one by watching #YorkshireAirport with a coffee before getting ready for work."

Others responded with criticism.

Steven Hardie said: "Well, that was painful watching #yorkshireAirport"

Amy Campbell-Clarke said: "This programme has just convinced me never to fly from Leeds/Bradford! What an embarrassment."

Paully81 posted: "Awful television. Just cringe"

Kirsty Halton said: "I grew up half a mile from this airport’s runway. And there’s a really nasty patronising tone to this programme #yorkshireairport."

'Day to day operations'

Before the show broadcast, Hywel Rees, chief executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “A year ago, Leeds Bradford Airport took part in the ITV documentary to highlight its great ambitions, warm characters and big personalities.

"The documentary demonstrates the day to day operation of the airport, our staff’s problem solving skills and professionalism under pressure, as well as the good humour of passengers and staff.

"We value our role as a crucial gateway to and from the North and the programme showcases the breadth of international destinations accessible from the airport.

"We hope everyone enjoys seeing Yorkshire’s airport on the small screen.”