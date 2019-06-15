York Road slip road closed due to police incident

Have your say

A slip road leading onto York Road has been closed by police due to an ongoing incident.

It has happened near to the junction with Burmantofts Street.

Bus services are diverting via Nippet Lane, Torre Road and rejoining York Road near the Ford Garage.

The bus services affected are the 5,11,19,19A,40,56, X56.

Police have been called to the bridge at the same point three times since Friday afternoon.

Witnesses have reported that a person was on the floor this afternoon with emergency services in attendance, but this has not been confirmed officially.