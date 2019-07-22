YEP says: Little baby's death will now help thousands of grieving families in Leeds and beyond thanks to the Charlie's Angel's Foundation

it’s almost unimaginable having to walk out of a maternity ward without the child that you have waited months to meet.

Carrie-Ann Curtis is a remarkable woman. Not only did she go through this harrowing experience, but having got home to find there was no bereavement support for families like hers, she set about doing something about it.

Six years on, the result is Charlie’s Angels Foundation, the only bereavement centre of its kind in the region.

“You never get over the loss of a child, you just learn to live with it,” she told the YEP. “We wanted to improve things. While we started with baby loss, we found people who had lost toddlers, or adult children. And children are children, no matter their age.

“We set up Charlie’s Angels to provide that people care. It’s grown, from a tiny office in a room at my mum’s house, to something amazing.”

The Charlie’s Angels Foundation is funded through donations and fundraising.

It will formally launch in Leeds with support from 35 counsellors.

The death of baby Charlie after just 19 hours means thousands of grieving parents will now be able to access the support, care and professional help that they need.

Well done to Carrie-Ann and her family and supporters. You’ve done something amazing in Charlie’s name.