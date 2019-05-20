YEP salute for sisters who know all there is to know about the agony and ecstasy of life as a Leeds United fan

They've been through it all together and they've had their ups and downs.

Sisters and devoted Leeds United fans Diana Roberts and Carolyn Pratt, from Guiseley, have seen footballing drama galore since they first started going to matches at Elland Road in the mid-1960s.

Sisters and dedicated Leeds United fans Diana Roberts and Carolyn Pratt.

They have enjoyed plenty of highs, from the League Cup final triumph over Arsenal at Wembley in 1968 to Leeds's famous win against Manchester United in the FA Cup in 2010.

Sadly, they have also had to endure more than a few lows, including the shattering showpiece final losses to Sunderland and Bayern Munich in 1973 and 1975 respectively.

Now United's agonising play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Derby County has written another unwanted chapter in their Whites watching story.

But today, as the sisters became the latest supporters to feature in the Yorkshire Evening Post's Marching on Together series, Diana and Carolyn made it clear that they – like tens of thousands of their fellow fans – would be staying with Leeds until the world stops going round.

The sisters in their younger days.

Diana, 76, told the YEP: "We've had a lot of disappointments over the years – we've lost so many blooming semi-finals, like against Chelsea at Villa Park [in the FA Cup in 1967] when we scored a beautiful goal and it was disallowed.

"We renewed our season tickets for next year ages ago, though. That's the magic of the Leeds fans, we always keep coming back."

Diana and Carolyn's first game at Elland Road was a 3-1 win over Arsenal in the 1964/65 season, with Rod Belfitt, Jim Storrie and Jack Charlton on the scoresheet for the Whites.

Back then they used to squeeze into the rough-and-ready Scratching Shed, at the end of the ground now occupied by the South Stand.

A scarf and gloves from Diana and Carolyn's days following Leeds in the 1960s.

Carolyn, 71, said: "Hardly any women used to go to football in those days, there weren't even any ladies toilets in the Scratching Shed!

"We'd start queuing outside at 12 o'clock, go for some fish and chips from over the road, and then we would always get the same spot inside.

"You used to have to spread your arms out a bit or you'd get squashed. In fact now, when we're in a queue at the theatre or something, we still say to each other 'football tactics'.

"I was cross and disappointed after Derby, obviously, but it was the youngsters I feel sorry for.

Diana and Carolyn with Leeds legend Eddie Gray.

"We've been there, seen the Don Revie era, seen the Wilkinson era, seen the O'Leary era and all those highs, but it just seems to be lows for the youngsters at the moment.

"We've got another year now to hopefully do it – it could be our season, although we always say that!"

The YEP is asking readers to nominate special Leeds fans, young or old, to feature in future editions of Marching on Together.

The series has been launched as a salute to stalwart supporters during the build-up to United's centenary in October.

To make a nomination, ring 0113 238 8463 or e-mail paul.robinsons@jpimedia.co.uk.