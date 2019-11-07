YEP readers sign up to support the Leeds Light Up A Life event as £3m appeal mark set to be smashed

A previous Light Up a Life event at the Light, Leeds.

The festive event offers people the chance to sponsor a light on a tree, in memory of someone special, in aid of our Half and Half Appeal, which raises money for both St Gemma’s Hospice in Moortown and Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley.

The £3m mark of the appeal is set to be smashed any day soon, as the total raised to date stands at £2,948,010.77.

The tree will be on display at The Light shopping centre over the festive period, with the lights lit during a special carol service, at The Light on Wednesday December 11, at 6pm.

A previous Light Up a Light event at The Light, Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YEP editor Laura Collins hopes that this year’s Light Up A Life fundraiser will help readers show their support to the city’s hospices and give a real boost to the fundraising milestone.

“It is such a humbling, emotional and touching event and a wonderful opportunity to remember those that we have all lost.

“If you’ve never taken part in this before, please can I appeal to you to make a donation this year and help us to give even more money to the hospices, who work to support those with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, and their families and friends, all year round.”

We launched this year’s annual Light Up A Life appeal and dedications have already been coming in. These will be listed on a roll of honour beside the tree and in the paper every Saturday from November 16 until December 7.

All proceeds for the Light Up A Life appeal will go towards the YEP’s Half and Half Appeal, which is believed to be the longest-running newspaper charity campaign in the country.

Set up in 1982 to raise equal sums for St Gemma’s and Wheatfields, the appeal is currently set to smash the £3m mark any day soon.