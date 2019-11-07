YEP readers sign up to support the Leeds Light Up A Life event as £3m appeal mark set to be smashed
Yorkshire Evening Post readers are signing up to support this year's Light Up A Life event, which remembers lost loved ones this Christmas and raises money for two of the city's hospices.
The festive event offers people the chance to sponsor a light on a tree, in memory of someone special, in aid of our Half and Half Appeal, which raises money for both St Gemma’s Hospice in Moortown and Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley.
The £3m mark of the appeal is set to be smashed any day soon, as the total raised to date stands at £2,948,010.77.
The tree will be on display at The Light shopping centre over the festive period, with the lights lit during a special carol service, at The Light on Wednesday December 11, at 6pm.
YEP editor Laura Collins hopes that this year’s Light Up A Life fundraiser will help readers show their support to the city’s hospices and give a real boost to the fundraising milestone.
“It is such a humbling, emotional and touching event and a wonderful opportunity to remember those that we have all lost.
“If you’ve never taken part in this before, please can I appeal to you to make a donation this year and help us to give even more money to the hospices, who work to support those with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, and their families and friends, all year round.”
We launched this year’s annual Light Up A Life appeal and dedications have already been coming in. These will be listed on a roll of honour beside the tree and in the paper every Saturday from November 16 until December 7.
All proceeds for the Light Up A Life appeal will go towards the YEP’s Half and Half Appeal, which is believed to be the longest-running newspaper charity campaign in the country.
Set up in 1982 to raise equal sums for St Gemma’s and Wheatfields, the appeal is currently set to smash the £3m mark any day soon.
To sponsor a light please fill in the newspaper voucher or online, visit The Virgin Money Giving page The message can also include a dedication to run in the paper.