WUKF World Championships 2023: Meet the Leeds karate kids who won big at the world championships

Leeds has made its mark in the World Karate Championships – with a number of young stars taking home medals.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:31 BST- 2 min read

The World Union of Karate-Do Federations (WUKF) World Championship was held last week in Dundee, Scotland. More than 5,000 competitors, coaches and officials from 31 countries came to stake their claim as world champions.

Among the champions from Leeds is Barney Ross, 15, who took home a gold medal in his first year competing. Barney took up the sport at a young age and is coached by Glenn Riley, owner of the Leeds-based club Akashi Shotokan Karate Association.

52-year-old Glenn has been practicing karate for more than 38 years and has professionally taught the sport since 2011. The duo competed this year as part of the AKA Great Britain team.

Glenn Riley (left), 52, pictured with Barney Ross (right), 15, at the 11th WUKF world championships held this year in Dundee, Scotland. Glenn took home a bronze medal, while Barney took home a gold medal.Glenn Riley (left), 52, pictured with Barney Ross (right), 15, at the 11th WUKF world championships held this year in Dundee, Scotland. Glenn took home a bronze medal, while Barney took home a gold medal.
Glenn Riley (left), 52, pictured with Barney Ross (right), 15, at the 11th WUKF world championships held this year in Dundee, Scotland. Glenn took home a bronze medal, while Barney took home a gold medal.

Glenn, a former British champion, said: “The Great Britain team is really, really supportive. It’s made up of students from all over. It's always a case of wanting my team to do well. I was actually thrilled to bits for Barney, it’s an amazing achievement for him.”

The Great Britain team scooped 10th on the medal table, winning nine gold, 10 silver and 15 bronze medals. The karate teacher also took home an award, despite retiring at the championships in 2018.

He said: “After a successful career, I decided to step down as a competitor and concentrate on coaching. So I was kind of conned into coming out of retirement for this one, but I'm really glad that I did.”

From the Ippon-Do Honbu Dojo karate club in Middleton, four students took home medals – Jack Gallagher, 20, won gold and silver, Alfie Haycock, 14, won silver, while Esme Haycock, 10, became a world champion. Sam Simon, 11, was awarded a bronze medal.

Winners at the WUKF World Championships. From left to right, Jack Gallagher, 20, Esme Haycock, 10, Sam Simon, 11, Alfie Haycock, 14.Winners at the WUKF World Championships. From left to right, Jack Gallagher, 20, Esme Haycock, 10, Sam Simon, 11, Alfie Haycock, 14.
Winners at the WUKF World Championships. From left to right, Jack Gallagher, 20, Esme Haycock, 10, Sam Simon, 11, Alfie Haycock, 14.

Becky Gallagher, Jack’s mum and treasurer of the family-run karate club, said: “[My husband] is a senior referee. I was an official, I was doing all the scoring. I was in the area where my son was competing and so was my husband, so it was quite good to watch him. It was very emotional – I was crying.”

