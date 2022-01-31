The full route of this year’s World Triathlon Championship Series in Leeds has been announced by organisers - with the race due to start and finish in Roundhay Park.

Bosses at British Triathlon have revealed the north Leeds park will once again be the focal point of the weekend, following on from the success of last year, to create what is hoped will be a “festival atmosphere” for the major sporting event.

The tree-lined routes around the park will provide a picturesque setting for the thousands of amateur athletes who will be on the start line, getting the opportunity to compete on much of the same course as the world’s best athletes.

Waterloo Lake is a familiar start point for the event, with tens of thousands of athletes having swum their way around the course since the first event back in 2016.

Organisers have revealed the bike and run courses will take place on the roads and paths around the park and see participants make their way past iconic locations such as Mansion House, Barrans Fountain and Upper Lake.

The bike route for the standard distance open races will involve roads outside Roundhay Park, whilst the shorter sprint and GO TRI races will see participants remain on roads immediately in and around the park.

The standard distance route will comprise a 1,500m swim, 36km bike and 10km run; the sprint distance will see participants complete a 750m swim, 18km bike and 5km run; with GO TRI entrants swim, bike, running 200m, 9.5km and 2.5km.

The finish for all the races will be back near the lake, with the single finish line offering all participants the same experience throughout the weekend.

On the announcement of the routes, Andy Salmon, British Triathlon CEO, said: “Roundhay Park is a great setting to be able to host swim, bike, run. The routes provide the chance to see a lot of what the park has to offer and, having it all within the same site, makes for a great atmosphere for both the participation and elite racing.

“Providing the same finish is fantastic because it helps to connect all levels of triathlon in the one weekend. We’ll have individuals completing their first ever event and elite teams battling it out in the exciting mixed relay all crossing the same line and we hope to see you there.”

Lindsay Impett, event director World Triathlon Championship Series Leeds, said: “From start to finish, the routes will show participants the best of Roundhay Park and our team have done a great job in mapping them out.

“With what’s being planned for the event village and the chance to watch elite racing on both days, there’s also the opportunity to enjoy the park and be part of the weekend whether you’re taking part or not.”

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy culture and education, said: “We are delighted to once again be hosting the World Triathlon Championship Series Leeds. This is one of the biggest and best events in the city’s calendar and we hope as many people as possible get involved, whether that’s by taking part or spectating.

“Roundhay Park is one of Leeds’ best assets, covering more than 700 acres of parkland, lakes and woodland, and we are proud that we will once again get the opportunity to showcase its beauty to the world.”

For more about the options, including how to enter as a team, visit the leeds.triathlon.org website.