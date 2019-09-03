World’s hottest ‘chilli chip shop vinegar’ goes on sale in Leeds

Two independent food shops in Leeds have joined forces to launch the world’s hottest ‘chilli chip shop vinegar’.

Located in Leeds Arena Quarter outside the Merrion Centre, award winning fish and chip shop, Hook and Line and chilli specialist The Chilli Shop, have developed the product using

Hook & Line founder David Duttine with Chilli Jam founder Frank Jay.

‘Caroline Reapers’ – the world’s hottest chilli’s - after recognising an increasing trend of people willing to try hotter foods with even more daring combinations.

There are three products in the newly launched ranged which are available to buy in both shops; the Carolina Reaper Vinegar which is available in a mild or superhot format (priced at £6.50), and a yummy ‘Caroline Reaper Chip Shop Spice’ (priced at £4.50) for anyone who dares spice up their next Fish and Chip dish.

Hook and Line have been established at the Merrion Centre for two years, having recently been shortlisted for the Best Fish and Chip Shop in the North at the National Fish and Chips Awards 2020.

Alongside the specialist Chilli Shop, who have been at the centre for 5 years, both valued tenants have built up a considerable reputation at the Merrion Centre for their expert food knowledge and quality.

Chilli Shop founder, Frank Jay, said: "When there is another independent ‘foodie’ in the same shopping centre, you are bound to bump heads together, and what I love about Hook & Line is their passion and care for quality product. I’m currently the only specialist shop in the UK to sell the hit You Tube show ‘The Hot Ones’ featured sauces, and as I noticed more and more people were willing to try hotter and hotter combinations, I set the challenge to David for us to launch the world’s hottest fish and chip shop vinegar- I now have somewhere to steer my customers when they want to be even more daring with their Friday night chippie takeaway!"

David Duttine, founder of Hook and Line, said: "We already offer a wide range of vinegars and when a conversation struck up about doing a joint project with a never before done chilli vinegar we struck whilst the iron was hot! Two months in the making, we’re proud to work in an exclusive partnership with the Chilli Shop to give our customers an even hotter first to market product from two independent shops!"

James Broughton, head of marketing and PR at Town Centre Securities, owner of the Merrion Centre, said: "Both tenants have a strong reputation of specialist quality product and amazing tasting food and we are confident that this ‘hot’ partnership will put them even further on the map and continue to cement the Arena Quarter’s position and success as a key food destination in the heart of Leeds."