Woodhouse Moor Parkrun - 16 photos you'll understand if you're one of the 24,000 runners to take part

Woodhouse Moor ParkRun has to date welcomed 24,563 runners over 630 events with an average run time for the 5km course at 27 minutes and 20 seconds. And with an average field of 308 runners every week we sent up over snapper Steve Riding to capture the action. Can you spot yourself or someone you know? READ MORE: A to Z of Leeds - 26 reasons to be proud of your city

