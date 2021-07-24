The 52-year-old was a serving West Yorkshire Police officer from the age of 19 until her recent retirement - following an eight year battle against Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis.

Since her diagnosis in 2013, Nicola’s condition has continued to deteriorate and she is now a permanent wheelchair user requiring round the clock care.

She requires support each day to get in and out of bed, get dressed, cook and complete other activities as she has no use of her lower body and is now also losing use of her right arm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hudson/Dykes family at Yeadon, Leeds, lto r.. Jack Dykes, Lucy Dykes, Venus the assistance dog , Nicola Hudson, Steve Hudson and Tom Wharton fiance of Lucy

But now her family are rallying around her with a series of gruelling fundraising challenges to help build an adapted annexe in their new home to help care for Nicola, from Yeadon, and her husband Steve, 61, in the coming years.

Eager to support her mum, daughter Lucy Dykes, 23, and her fiancé Tom Wharton, 26, pledged to support her after the specially adapted home she currently rents looks set to be sold.

Nicola’s son Jack Dykes, 21, will then also live close by, allowing the family to share caring responsibilities between them.

Lucy and Tom, who live in Wakefield, are to use their life savings to help pay for the adapted living space.

Lucy Dykes with her Mum Nicola Hudson at Yeadon, Leeds

However - along with friends and family - Lucy has also set off on a fundraising mission of multiple challenges to raise the extra money needed to complete the project.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Lucy said she was astonished by the support of her friends and family - with more than £4,000 raised towards a £5,000 target in less than two months.

She said: “Mum is so humbled by it all.

“She has always thought ‘what can I do to help’. It is now time for us to help her.”

Lucy Dykes, 23, with friends and family completing the Three Peaks

Lucy added that her mum was so grateful to everyone who has supported her family.

“We never expected to raise this much,” she said.

“Everyone has got on board.”

She told how Nicola loved working for the police and found it extremely difficult to make the decision to retire earlier this month following more than 30 years with the force.

Nicola and Steve Hudson completing their laps of Yeadon Tarn

Lucy said: “Mum has worked across a lot of areas in Leeds in the police since she was 19.

“It was such a difficult decision for her to give it up.

“She carried on working as long as she could and has been working behind a desk for the past eight years.”

Lucy, who works in finance, is now hoping the fundraising efforts will enable her mum to have a better life.

She hopes the new project will enable her mum to have as much support as possible and be nearer her family.

She said: "We are hoping to build a wet room and the annexe will have level access from the ground.

"The kitchen has been designed to be suitable for her needs."

A fundraiser - available to view on GoFundMe - has now exceeded £4,000.

The family and friends have completed a number of fundraising challenges to support Nicola.

These include a Three Peaks ascent, a sponsored cycle and a half marathon.