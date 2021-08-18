Debbie Skenfield's grandmother, Betty Lancaster, was diagnosed with dementia just before the March 2020 lockdown but it was her grandfather, Geoff, who would succumb to the incurable disease first when he died just a month later in April 2020.

Geoff and Betty Lancaster had been married for 70 years but she was unable to go to his funeral due to the pandemic and had to say her goodbyes and watch the service via a weblink with staff at the care home she resides at.

The death of her husband has sped up the deterioration of her condition and now she can't remember heart-warming moments of family life over the years.

Debbie Skenfield taking part in a previous Memory Walk.

So Ms Skenfield, of Cross Gates, will be taking part in the Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk, which brings together people who have been personally affected by dementia and those who want to walk to remember a loved one.

It is taking place at 20 locations across the UK and supporters can also opt to walk on their own, or with loved ones in a location of their choosing throughout September.

Ms Skenfield is taking part in the event at Temple Newsam on September 25 which has a 2.5km route or a 6km route. She will be joined by her partner Graham and hopes brother Andy and sister Karen are able to make it too.

She said: "Gran reacted badly (after Geoff's death) and became very withdrawn, and over the past year her condition has deteriorated further. My grandparents meant the world to me, and to my brother and sister also. They played a big part in our upbringing.

Geoff Lancaster as a young man.

“Dementia didn’t change how I felt about them. I had a grandad, then I had a dementia grandad, and I loved him just the same. Now it’s happening to gran too.

“She doesn’t remember kissing my knee when I fell off my bike, teaching me to bake or playing snap with me. But I still have those precious memories and as long as I do, they’re still there.”

He was originally from York and as a construction worker travelled the world with his work but was devoted to his family and Betty, now 92, who was a nurse.

A family photo featuring Debbie Skenfield's sister Karen, brother Andy, Betty and Geoff and Debbie.

Ms Skenfield added: “My grandparents were married for 70 years but when grandad died during lockdown gran’s care home felt it was unsafe for her to attend his funeral. She watched it with care home staff on a weblink, but I’m not sure she would have grasped what was happening.

“Sadly, because of the coronavirus restrictions there were only seven people at the funeral. He was very well-known and local people lined the street where they lived to pay their respects as the cars made their way to the cemetery, but it still wasn’t the send-off her deserved.”

Julie Lee, community fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Over a year since the pandemic began, people with dementia are still bearing the brunt of coronavirus and demand for Alzheimer’s Society’s services is still increasing. By stepping out in support of Alzheimer’s Society, walkers will raise crucial funds to help the charity reach more people through its vital services, like the Dementia Connect support line, which has been used more than five million times since March 2020.”

Geoff and Betty Lancaster.

Debbie Skenfield's partner Graham during a previous Memory Walk.