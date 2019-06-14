Woman escapes blaze which ripped through Wakefield flat

A woman managed to escape uninjured after a blaze ripped through a flat in Wakefield last night.

Crews were called to Dunbar Street in the Agbrigg area of the city, close to Belle Vue, at around 10.30pm.

The flat was entirely on fire.

When they arrive they found the entire first-floor flat, which is part of a block of flats known as Beech Tree House, ablaze.

Smoke alarms had been triggered and the female occupant was checked over by the ambulance crews in attendance.

The windows from the flat were left smashed and the walls left black with soot.

The front window of the flat above were also left blackened while the charred remains of the flat's contents were left on the grass verge outside.

One neighbour living opposite, who said she slept through the incident, was left shocked by the mess.

She said: "It was lucky that nobody was badly hurt. Looking at it, the whole lot could have gone up."

Crews from Wakefield, Ossett and Normanton used hose reels to extinguish the flames and four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building.