Have your say

Missing 21-year-old Hannah Barker has been found.

Hannah Barker, from Whinmoor, went out with friends on Saturday night and had not been seen since.

Hannah Barker.

She left her friends in Merrion Street at about 3.40am on Sunday.

She was due at work this morning but has not turned up.

Her car has been found parked in the St John’s Centre car park.

Today (Monday), Hannah was found safe and well at Bramley Station.