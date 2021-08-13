Her list of adrenaline-fuelled charity challenges ranges from walking on flaming coals to abseiling down the 262ft ArcelorMittal Orbit building at London's Olympic Park.

There are the five skydives that she has notched up over the years and, perhaps most memorable of all, the loop-the-loop wingwalk completed in the skies above Breighton Airfield in Selby during the summer of 2018.

Then aged 71, she told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I’m a cancer survivor so by rights I probably shouldn’t be here now. I’ve got an extension on my life and I feel this is the best way to use it. I just try and do what I can."

Three years on, she has been receiving treatment for leukemia once more and is unable to participate in many of the things that she has done before to raise money in her husband's memory.

But her desire to support the work of the Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley, where Clive received such wonderful care, is undiminished.

Sharing the details of her next challenge, Jean said: "My skydiving, wing walking and ‘looping-the-loop’ days are over but my determination to continue to raise money for this amazing

charity remains as strong as ever, so on August 29 I am taking part in ‘Zip the Cow 2021 at Ilkley."

It will see Jean climbing the 'cow' at the famous Cow & Calf rocks and the launch tower on top, before zipping 270m down Ilkley Moor at speeds of up to 40mph.

"Fifty years ago, I took up rock climbing and have vivid memories of hanging upside down on the Cow & Calf rocks," she said. "Alas this is just a memory and having fractured my vertebrae in 2018, climbing the rock will be my biggest challenge."

Appealing for donations towards her £500 goal, Jean added: "By sponsoring me for this event you will be helping Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice to continue to provide the incredible care and support they afford to people across Leeds in need of palliative and end of life care.

"Sue Ryder supports people through the most difficult times of their lives. Whether that’s a terminal illness, the loss of a loved one or a neurological condition – they’re there when it matters. Their doctors, nurses and carers give people the compassion and expert care they need to help them live the best life they possibly can."

Visit the fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jean-Piper6 to contribute.

