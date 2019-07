William Hill to close 700 betting shops leaving Leeds jobs at risk

Betting group William Hill has said it plans to close around 700 betting shops across the UK, with 4,500 jobs at risk.

There are five William Hill shops in Leeds city centre alone, with dozens more across the city's suburbs.

It is not yet clear which shops will close but jobs across Leeds could be at risk.

William Hill said of its store closure plans: "This follows the Government's decision to reduce the maximum stake on B2 gaming products to £2 on 1 April 2019.

"Since then the company has seen a significant fall in gaming machine revenues, in line with the guidance given when the Government's decision was announced in May 2018."

The company plans to begin shutting shops by the end of the year.