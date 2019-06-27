Why you might spot these street art murals appearing around Hyde Park

Street art murals have been painted around the Hyde Park area as part of a University of Leeds project.

The university launched the Colour Hyde Park project earlier this year, holding a competition for artists to submit their plans.

The winning artists have been busy painting the streets this week, working closely with local residents, community groups and Brudenell Primary School.

Murals range from urban landscapes to the natural beauty of Woodhouse Moor, and the project hopes to improve the appearance of the area and use art to bring together the community.

On Friday, July 26 a map of all the murals will be released at the project's launch event, held at the Cardigan Centre.

The University of Leeds says it hopes the project will create a feeling of ownership and pride for Hyde Park residents.

A spokesperson said: “The Colour Hyde Park project was a collaboration between local people, schools, businesses and the University, who came together this summer to celebrate community and deliver a project to enhance the area, and provide a public art legacy.

"We hope to see many of our local partners at our launch event in July".