Why this Leeds Krispy Kreme drive-thru is opening at midnight over the August Bank Holiday weekend

Free doughnuts alert!

Lucky fans who get in line in at Krispy Kreme Leeds on Bankwood Way at midnight on Sunday, August 25, will be in with a chance of snapping up its exciting new limited edition doughnuts.

To celebrate two of the UK’s favourite tea break treats joining forces and creating the ultimate hybrid, break-time indulgence, Krispy Kreme is offering a lucky few the first taste of its delicious new KitKat range before it hits shelves.

The first twelve drivers in the drive-thru queue at its midnight launch will receive a complimentary limited edition dozen box.

However, the person lucky enough to claim the first spot will truly be the ‘Kat that got the Kreme’, with the gift of an exclusive, money-can’t-buy, super-sized KitKat box - shaped like a classic two finger KitKat bar - full of the new KitKat Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

The range consists of two, smooth chocolatey varieties; a classic milk chocolate flavoured glazed ring and a white chocolate flavoured glazed ring. Both are dusted with crushed KitKat pieces and finished with an iconic KitKat finger.

The KitKat duo of doughnuts will officially land in stores nationwide to buy when stores open on Monday, August 26 and will remain on shelves for a limited period until October 13 - so you’ll have to snap them up fast!

For those that can’t make the launch party, Krispy Kreme is also giving away thousands of the free KitKat® doughnuts as the nation goes back to work in September.

Doughnut fans just need to share a photo of themselves and colleagues enjoying a break, and three offices in seven cities across the UK including Leeds will win 10 limited edition dozen boxes of KitKat Krispy Kreme doughnuts.