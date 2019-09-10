Why this fox enjoyed a taste of life in Leeds today

This fox enjoyed a taste of life in Leeds after wandering into a city centre park.

'Freddie the Fox' was spotted among the vehicles on the top level of CitiPark's Merrion Centre and First Direct Arena car park this morning.

Freddie the Fox. PIC: CitiPark

The RSPCA was called before Freddie was safely removed.

John Gautrey, chief operating officer at CitiPark, said: "We would like to thank the car park staff for handling the situation and doing their best to keep ‘Freddie the Fox’ and our customers safe whilst they waited for the animal welfare team to arrive."

