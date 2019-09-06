Why this barber shop aims to be a cut above with Leeds United fans

It's the new barbers shop aiming to become a cut above the rest especially with Leeds United fans

Ambassador Barbershop specialises in all aspects of traditional barbering and modern male hairdressing services including hot towel shaves, beard sculpts and haircuts.

Founder Joshua Waite has over eight years extensive experience in barbering boasting an array of high-profile clients from sports stars to musicians and is a passionate Whites fan.

That's why he's promising a 20 per cent discount for all season ticket holders who visit his newly opened shop on the upper balcony level of the Merrion Centre.

Joshua said: “It has been my ambition to set up a barbershop to fulfil my passion for the craft of barbering and the city of Leeds; one which bridges the gap between aspects of male

hairdressing and traditional barbering, with great service and value for money.

"It gives this side of the city a real sense of community and opportunity for folk like myself wanting to play a hand in the game. I am very much looking forward to networking with all my fellow independents and customers!”

Helen Green, associate director for the Merrion Centre, said: “Joshua, a dedicated Leeds United supporter, has a brilliant reputation for his craft of barbering and we are sure his exclusive 20% off all services for LUFC season ticket holders will prove extremely popular!"

