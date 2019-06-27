Why these army reservists from Leeds have signed up for deployment to Afghanistan

Five reserve soldiers from Leeds have opened up about why they signed up for deployment to Afghanistan.

They’re part of the 4th Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment and are completing a three-stage training programme in preparation for their deployment.

Private Brad Scaife, 22, from Horsforth

The men will be deployed for five months, joining regular soldiers to form a 500-strong battlegroup in Afghanistan.

Reserve soldiers give up their spare time to serve in the armed forces, often juggling their military career with a full-time job.

Their commitment to honouring their country was celebrated during Reserves Day on Wednesday.

These five brave men from Leeds have opened up about why they signed up to the role.

Private Jamie Richards, 28, from Kirkstall

Private Brad Scaife, aged 22, from Horsforth

Brad lives with friends in Hyde Park and works as a team leader at Vue Cinema. A former student of Horsforth High School and Leeds City College, he joined the reserves in September 2018.

He said: “Being in the reserves is like a break from the routine of normal life. One day, I’m at work or drinking down the pub with my mates and the next day I’m sleeping outdoors and on exercise with my platoon.

“I like to be able to switch between the two worlds. It’s a great way of keeping fit and getting your energy out. Going on active deployment is the natural next step for me.”

Lance Corporal Karl Briggs, 24, from Bramley

Private Jamie Richards, aged 28, from Kirkstall

Jamie has been a reserve for three years. He lives with his girlfriend, Amy, and is an assistant physiotherapy practitioner at St James’ Hospital in Leeds.

He said: “I love my job in the NHS so being in the reserves is a great way of combining it with a career in the military.

“My employers are very supportive and go out of their way to make sure I can fit in my training and other commitments. I’m looking forward to being deployed because it will be an opportunity to be able to see the world from a different point of view.

Private James McGregor, aged 46, from Leeds

“I’ve been blessed in so many ways that it’s one way of giving back some of what I owe. Also it would seem weird training for all this time and not putting that training to good use.”

Lance Corporal Karl Briggs, aged 24, from Bramley

Karl is an IT support technician who became a reserve after he graduated from Leeds Trinity University.

He said: “Each of us come from very different walks of life in the civilian world but we all see this operation as an experience we are trained to do and something we don’t want to miss.

“Our role will be to provide protection to soldiers training the Afghans and to carry out patrol and guard duties.

“For all of us it will be our first operational experience. It will represent an important moment in our military careers and will give us the chance to put in action all the training we’ve done.”

Will Howarth, aged 22, from Pool in Wharfedale

Private James McGregor, aged 46, from Leeds

James joined the reserves five years ago and is the oldest of the reservists going on deployment. He lives with his partner Donna and two of his three children and has worked as a driver for NHS Blood and Transplant for 20 years.

He said: “I joined the reserves because it’s something I’d always wanted to do. Age is just a number and I just decided to go for it. I more than keep up with most of the other soldiers in the platoon.

“Going on deployment means a lot to me. It will be an ambition fulfilled. My partner is supportive because she knows how dedicated and committed I feel towards my role in the Reserves.”

Will Howarth, aged 22, from Pool in Wharfedale

Will is a former pupil of Prince Henry’s Grammar School and currently works at the White Hart country inn in Pool. He joined the reserves in 2017.

Will said: “I’m into fitness and the physicality of being in the reserves really suits me. It mixes things up a bit and keeps your fresher for what you do in your civilian life.

“I wanted to go on deployment because it’s what we’ve trained for. I will learn a lot, serve my country and, hopefully, help make a positive difference.”

